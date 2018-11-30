Nunez-Roches (knee/ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Nunez-Roches is a surprising addition to Friday's injury report, given that he was unlisted Wednesday and Thursday. The depth defensive tackle appears to have picked up a knee injury during practice, resulting in his questionable tag for Week 13. Nunez-Roches has not logged more than 10 defensive snaps since Week 8, so if he were to miss any time it would be unlikely to significantly impact Tampa Bay's defense.