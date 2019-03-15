Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Re-ups with Bucs
Nunez-Roches re-signed with the Buccaneers on Friday, Carmen Vitall of the team's official site reports.
Nunez-Roches played a reserve role in Tampa Bay last season, appearing in three games and posting two tackles. The 25-year-old will once again provide interior depth behind Gerald McCoy, Beau Allen and Vita Vea in 2019.
