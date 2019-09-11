Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Ready to rock
Nunez-Roches (finger) will play in Thursday's game versus the Panthers, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Nunez-Roches left Week 1's game versus the 49ers with a finger injury after 14 defensive snaps. The fifth-year pro will likely have a similar role Thursday.
