Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Signs with Tampa Bay
Nunez-Roches signed a deal with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The Buccaneers quickly filled their open roster slot after they released fellow defensive tackle Jerel Worthy on Monday. A former sixth-round pick, Nunez-Roches started 11 games for Kansas City last season and recorded 24 tackles and a half-sack. Nunez-Roches will look to provide depth, because injuries to Beau Allen (foot) and Mitch Unrein (knee) have hit the Buccaneers' defensive line.
