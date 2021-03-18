Nunez-Roches re-signed with the Buccaneers on a two-year, $5 million deal Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
The offseason strategy for Tampa Bay is clear as the franchise pursues a Super Bowl repeat: bring everybody back. While Nunez-Roches signing a new contract may be a less-publicized transaction compared to similar moves for defensive stars Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett, the 27-year-old nevertheless joins a growing list of players who general manager Jason Licht has managed to re-sign from last year's roster. Nunez-Roches started all four of Tampa Bay's postseason games in January and February, collecting four tackles and a QB hit.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Stays with Tampa•
-
Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Done for the season•
-
Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Ready to rock•
-
Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Practices fully Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Suffers injury Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Generates pair of sacks•