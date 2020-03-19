Play

Nunez-Roches (foot) is re-signing with Tampa Bay on a one-year, $2.25 million contract, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Nunez-Roches came off the bench for Tampa last season, recording nine tackles on 293 defensive snaps in 16 games. He'll probably end up in a depth role again, but he could get a shot at a starting job if the Bucs don't sign a replacement for free agent Ndamukong Suh. There hasn't been any indication that Nunez-Roches' foot injury from Week 17 was serious.

More News
Our Latest Stories