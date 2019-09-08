Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Suffers injury Sunday
Nunez-Roches suffered a hand injury during Sunday's game against the 49ers and is questionable to return, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
It's unclear how the veteran picked up the injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss time for evaluation. With Nunez-Roches sidelined, Beau Allen could see an increase in snaps.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Generates pair of sacks•
-
Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Re-ups with Bucs•
-
Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Not on injury report•
-
Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Signs with Tampa Bay•
-
Colts' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Back in action Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...