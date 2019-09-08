Nunez-Roches suffered a hand injury during Sunday's game against the 49ers and is questionable to return, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

It's unclear how the veteran picked up the injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss time for evaluation. With Nunez-Roches sidelined, Beau Allen could see an increase in snaps.

