Jarrett (quadriceps) was activated off injured reserve Friday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Jarrett's activation paves the way for him to suit up Sunday against the Panthers, though the rookie wide receiver is still officially listed as questionable for the game. He was a full participant in practice during the week, suggesting Jarrett will be available Sunday barring a setback. Jarrett has just 60 receiving yards in 10 appearances, but 41 of those came in his last game, Week 11 against the 49ers.