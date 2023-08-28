Jarrett brought in four of five targets for 48 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-20 preseason win over the Ravens on Saturday night.

Jarrett tied with Chris Godwin for the team lead in receptions while setting the pace in receiving yards and snaps (32) among the team's wideouts. The rock-solid effort was certainly timely from Jarrett's perspective and comes on the heels of a 3-84 line in the second preseason game against the Jets. Jarrett was also able to consistently impress during training camp practices, so he presumably remains very much in play for a No. 6 receiver role ahead of final roster cuts Tuesday.