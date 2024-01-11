Jarrett (quadriceps) was not listed on Tampa Bay's injury report Thursday.
Jarrett has sat out of the Buccaneers' last seven games due to a quadriceps injury, but he finally seems to be in line to return for wild-card week. Barring a setback Friday or Saturday, he should step back into a rotational role at wideout Monday.
