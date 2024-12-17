Jarrett did not draw a target over seven snaps in the Buccaneers' 40-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

After logging between one and four targets in four straight games between Weeks 8 and 12, Jarrett hasn't had a pass thrown his way in three consecutive contests. Additionally, unlike the first two instances in which he was blanked on offense, Jarrett didn't see any returner work either Sunday, making it a washout of a day from a fantasy perspective. Jarrett's exact positioning on the depth chart is hard to determine on a game-by-game basis, but it is accurate to say he's no better than a co-No. 4 receiver alongside Trey Palmer at the moment.