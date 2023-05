Jarrett has been brought in by the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, Scott Smith of the team's official website reports.

Jarrett was a three-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten player during his tenure at Maryland. He amassed 119 catches for 1,552 yards and 10 touchdowns during his career. His senior season was cut short due to a knee injury, but his health is seemingly back up to par as he is set to enter OTAs in Tampa Bay.