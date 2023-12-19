The Buccaneers designated Jarrett (quadriceps) to return from injured reserve Monday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Jarrett had been out since suffering a quadriceps injury back in November but is now closer to making his return. The rookie undrafted free agent is now eligible to return to practice and the team will have 21 days to officially activate him off injured reserve.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: Splash play on one catch•
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: Three targets in Week 8 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: One catch in Week 4 win•
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: Nabs first NFL reception•
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: Another impressive showing•