Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: Garners 37 all-purpose yards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarrett brought in one of two targets for 18 yards and returned one kickoff for 19 yards in the Buccaneers' 29-7 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday night.
Jarrett began his latest longshot bid for a roster spot with a solid performance relative to opportunity. The third-year wideout has managed to generate a 13-184 receiving line on 20 targets across 20 regular-season games in the last pair of campaigns, and he also added kickoff returns to his workload in 2024 and finished with 141 yards in that capacity. Jarrett's special-teams prowess may be what helps him latch on to a roster spot again this summer, and he's likely to continue seeing plenty of snaps over the remaining two exhibition contests.
