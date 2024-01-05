Watch Now:

Jarrett (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Carolina.

Jarrett was a full participant at practice all week, so it would be somewhat surprising if the Buccaneers did not activate him from their injured reserve list prior to 4 p.m. ET Saturday so that he can play in Week 18. If he sits out though, it could mean more snaps for David Moore on Sunday.

