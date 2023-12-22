Jarrett (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Jarrett was a full participant in all three practices this week, but the Bucs will take the cautious approach and keep him out for the fifth straight week. As long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks, he should be able to return for Week 17 against the Saints.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: Looks ready to play again•
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: Practice window opens•
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: Designated off IR•
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: Splash play on one catch•
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: Three targets in Week 8 loss•