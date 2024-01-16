Jarrett (Coach's Decision) is inactive for Monday's wild card game against the Eagles, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The depth wide receiver missed the last seven games of the regular season with a quadriceps injury, but he did not appear on Tampa Bay's injury report Thursday. In the 10 games he did play in 2023, Jarrett saw 106 offensive snaps and caught four passes for 60 yards and no touchdowns.