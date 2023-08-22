Jarrett secured all three targets for 84 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-6 preseason win over the Jets on Saturday night. He also rushed once for minus-3 yards.

Jarrett had been turning heads frequently in training camp, and his 33 snaps were second only to David Moore among Buccaneers receivers. The Maryland product also recorded a game-long 36-yard grab, making quite the case in his ongoing bid for a reserve receiver role. Jarrett's chances of snagging a spot have likely been at least slightly boosted by Russell Gage's season-ending knee injury, and he should have another extended opportunity to convince the coaching staff in Saturday night's home preseason finale against the Ravens.