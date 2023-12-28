Jarrett (quadriceps) was a full practice participant Thursday.

This was the second straight full session to begin Week 17 prep for Jarrett, who was designated to return from injured reserve last Wednesday. The wide receiver also logged a trio of full practices last week but was ultimately held out of Sunday's win over Jacksonville, so his seeming return to full health doesn't necessarily mean he'll be activated ahead of this Sunday's clash against New Orleans. If Jarrett does suit up against the Saints, he'll likely be relegated to a minor role on offense, as the Buccaneers have a mostly healthy wide-receiver room ahead of him. Jarrett didn't play more than 26 percent of the team's offensive snaps or notch more than one catch in any of his 10 games prior to landing on IR.