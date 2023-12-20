Jarrett (quadriceps) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Jarrett is still officially on Tampa Bay's injured reserve list, but his ability to practice in full Wednesday bodes well for his chances of playing in Week 16. Barring any setbacks, he'll probably be activated prior to Sunday.
