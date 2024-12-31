Jarrett secured his only target for 11 yards and returned one kickoff for 15 yards in the Buccaneers' 48-14 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Jarrett had posted one catch for six yards on his sole target in the Week 16 loss to the Cowboys while adding 69 kickoff-return yards, and although he wasn't as successful in the latter capacity Sunday, he did see more action on offense. Jarrett's 25 snaps (32 percent) actually outpaced Trey Palmer by two plays and represented the former's most significant participation rate from scrimmage since Week 10. If Sterling Shepard (hamstring/foot) remains sidelined for a Week 18 home matchup against the Saints, Jarrett could be similarly involved versus New Orleans.