Jarrett hauled in his lone target for a seven-yard reception in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Bears.

The undrafted rookie out of Maryland remains buried on the Buccaneers' depth chart at receiver, but he at least saw a slight uptick in playing time from Week 1 to Week 2. After logging six snaps on offense in the season-opening win over the Vikings, Jarrett bumped up to 16 snaps Sunday.