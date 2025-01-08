Jarrett did not log a target over seven snaps on offense during the Buccaneers' 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday. He finished the 2024 regular season with nine receptions for 124 yards on 11 targets and 141 kickoff-return yards in 10 games.
The speedy wideout had little opportunity for action with Sterling Shepard making his return from a one-game absence prompted by hamstring and foot injuries. Jarrett saw one fewer snap than fellow reserves Ryan Miller and Trey Palmer, and all three players are likely to primarily be limited to special-teams duties during the Buccaneers' upcoming postseason run.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: Makes reception in Week 17 win•
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: Blanked in Week 15 win•
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: One kickoff return in win•
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: Limited to kick returns Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: Big gain on one catch•
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: One catch in OT loss•