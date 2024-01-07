Jarrett (quadriceps) is inactive Sunday against the Panthers.
Jarrett was activated from IR on Friday, but the rookie receiver will ultimately not play in the team's regular-season finale against Carolina. His status comes as a bit of a surprise, considering he was added to the 53-man roster and logged a full week of practices.
