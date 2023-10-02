Jarrett brought in his only target for three yards in the Buccaneers' 26-9 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Jarrett's 13 snaps from scrimmage represented his second-highest allotment of the first four games of his career, with Mike Evans' early exit due to a hamstring injury playing a part in the uptick in opportunity. Jarrett remains firmly in the No. 5 receiver role when the position is at full health, but if Evans is unable to recover sufficiently during the Week 5 bye to return for a Week 6 matchup against the Lions, Jarrett would bump up a notch in the pecking order for that contest.