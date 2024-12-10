Jarrett did not draw any targets over 10 snaps from scrimmage and returned one kickoff for 23 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-13 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Jarrett saw one fewer snap than in Week 13 against the Panthers, and just like in that game, the only time he touched the ball came as a kickoff returner. The speedy second-year wideout is rotating snaps with Trey Palmer at the No. 4 receiver spot, but neither player is involved in the offense with all of Baker Mayfield's attention essentially centered on those above them on the positional depth chart, as well as tight end Cade Otton and versatile running backs Rachaad White and Bucky Irving (back).