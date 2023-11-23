The Buccaneers placed Jarrett (quadriceps) on injured reserve Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Jarrett will now be out for at least the next four weeks after landing on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury. The rookie undrafted free agent will now focus on getting healthy after catching four of his nine targets for 60 yards through 10 games played this season.
