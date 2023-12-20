Tampa Bay designate Jarrett (quadricep) for return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Jarrett will now be able to begin practicing with the team and has a chance to suit up Sunday's game against the Jaguars, if the Buccaneers feel like he's ready to contribute. Before landing on IR on Nov. 22, the rookie wideout had a relatively small role, seeing nine targets in his first 10 games and making four receptions for 60 yards.