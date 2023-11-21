Jarrett brought in one of two targets for a 41-yard reception in the Buccaneers' 27-14 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Jarrett struck down the seam on the first play of the fourth quarter for the longest gain of his brief career. The speedy rookie came into the game with just three receptions for 19 yards on seven targets, and although he's garnered active status in every game this season, he remains far down the pecking order in the pass-catching corps.