Jarrett secured one of three targets for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 24-18 loss to the Bills on Thursday.

The rookie's target tally was a new high-water mark for him over the first seven games of the season and marked his second straight contest drawing multiple looks in the passing game. Jarrett's snap count actually fell from a tally of 17 in Week 7 to 10 on Thursday, but he was able to draw plenty of Baker Mayfield's attention during that span. Jarrett could be sliding into a timeshare at the No. 4 receiver spot with Deven Thompkins for all practical purposes, although that's still not a scenario very conductive to strong fantasy production in the Bucs' Baker Mayfield-led air attack.