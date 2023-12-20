Jarrett (quadriceps) was designated to return from IR on Wednesday.

Jarrett will now be able to begin practicing with the team and has a chance to suit up Sunday against the Jaguars. However, he'll still need to be added to the 53-man roster first, which the Buccaneers will have until the end of the regular season to do. The rookie wideout had a relatively small role as the team's No. 4 receiver on the depth chart, seeing nine targets in his first 10 games and making four receptions for 60 yards.