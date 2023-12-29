Jarrett (quadriceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Jarrett has missed the Buccaneers last five games with this quadriceps issue, and even after a full week of practice, he's in line to miss his sixth consecutive outing Sunday. The 22-year-old wide receiver out of Maryland will need to be activated to Tampa Bay's active roster in order to suit up, and he'll look to return in Week 18.