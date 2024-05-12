The Buccaneers signed Jefferson on Sunday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Jefferson was one of 26 players brought in on a tryout basis during Tampa Bay's rookie minicamp Friday and Saturday. The 5-foot-10 running back played at four different schools during his collegiate career, beginning at Maine in 2017. He spent his final two seasons with Kentucky after a standout stint at FCS Sam Houston, where he logged 1,907 yards on 299 carries across two years. However, he finished with just 28 rushes for 184 yards across 11 games with the Wildcats in 2023.