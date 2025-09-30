The Buccaneers placed Wisdom (quadriceps) on injured reserve Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Wisdom suffered the injury while on special teams during the Buccaneers' 31-25 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. By being placed on IR, Wisdom will be forced to miss at least the next four games, and the earliest he can be reinstated is ahead of the Bucs' Week 10 clash against the Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 9. Tampa Bay signed undrafted rookie Sebastian Castro from the practice squad to the active roster to add depth to the secondary due to Wisdom's injury.