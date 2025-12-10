Buccaneers' Rashad Wisdom: Ramping up to full speed
By RotoWire Staff
Wisdom (quadriceps) was a full participant during Tampa Bay's walkthrough practice Tuesday.
Wisdom was unable to return from his extended absence with a quad injury in Week 14 versus the Saints, but it appears he might have a good chance to do so in Week 15. If he practices in full Wednesday, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Buccaneers activate him from their injured reserve list ahead of Thursday's game versus the Falcons.