Wisdom (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Wisdom won't be activated from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game. He was a full participant in all three of Tampa Bay's Week 15 practices, which suggests he has a decent chance of being activated for the team's Week 16 game against the Panthers.

