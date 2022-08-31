The Buccaneers placed Robinson (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Robinson will spend the entire 2022 campaign on IR barring an injury settlement. He appeared in seven contests with the Buccaneers last season, contributing mostly on special teams in that span.
More News
-
Rashard Robinson: Waived by Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Rashard Robinson: Set for return•
-
Buccaneers' Rashard Robinson: Unavailable Week 18•
-
Buccaneers' Rashard Robinson: Suffers groin injury Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Rashard Robinson: Activated by Tampa•
-
Buccaneers' Rashard Robinson: Designated to return from IR•