Calais has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Calais was placed on the COVID list back on July 31but was back at the team's facility Thursday. The 2020 seventh-round selection has an uphill battle for reps in training camp, as he will compete with the likes of Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy, and Dare Ogunbowale, among others.