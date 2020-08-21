Calais was mentioned by coach Bruce Arians as a candidate for kickoff returns in the wake of the knee injury suffered by T.J. Logan in Thursday's practice, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Logan is scheduled to undergo surgery for the injury Saturday, and although the ailment hasn't been classified as a season-ending one for the moment, he's expected to miss a significant amount of time. That opens up opportunity for Calais, who is facing an uphill battle for a roster spot as a seventh-round rookie. Calais' elite quickness and college resume both make a strong case for his candidacy, as he compiled 2,493 kickoff return yards and two touchdowns over his four seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette. However, Logan's injury doesn't automatically clear a path for Calais to the job, considering Arians also mentioned Calais' fellow first-year position mate Ke'Shawn Vaughn as a possibility for return duties as well Friday.