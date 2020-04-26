Calais, whom the Buccaneers selected in the seventh round of the 2020 draft, could slot into both change-of-pace and returner roles during his rookie season, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. "[He's] a joystick," coach Bruce Arians said of Calais. "He's one of those guys who runs a 4.33. He's a running back/receiver/kick returner that's just one of those guys I love to play with. I think both (along with third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn) of those guys are gonna find a role in our ballclub."

The Louisiana-Lafayette product checks in at just 5-foot-8 and 188 pounds, which underscores the fact he'll clearly be at his best in space. Arians' lauding of Calais as a versatile asset notwithstanding, the rookie hasn't quite put much on tape as a pass catcher to date, as he finished his four-year college career with a modest 17 receptions on 23 targets. The other aspects of Calais' game are much more proven, however. The 22-year-old compiled his 1,845 career rushing yards at an eye-popping 7.8 yards per carry and added an impressive 2,493 yards (and two touchdowns) on kickoff returns, with the latter tally qualifying as the fourth highest in all of college football over the last four seasons. Taking Calais' special teams proficiency specifically into account, he could present a legitimate and immediate threat to the return opportunities of T.J. Logan (thumb) and Dare Ogunbowale.