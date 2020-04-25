Buccaneers' Raymond Calais: Gets shot with Bucs
The Buccaneers selected Calais in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 245th overall.
Calais served as a top option in Louisiana's backfield committee from 2018-19, and he compiled 1,845 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns across his four-year career with the team. He wasn't often asked to handle receiving duties, however, and his ultimate success in Tampa Bay could come down to his ability to develop in pass protection and on third down. Calais stands to compete for a reserve role as a rookie.
