The Buccaneers placed Calais (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Calais is the second Bucs rookie running back after Ke'Shawn Vaughn to occupy the list, the result of either testing positive for COVID and having recent contact with someone who did. In a backfield with Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy, Vaughn and Dare Ogunbowale, Calais, a 2020 seventh-round pick, likely will have a difficult time carving out much playing time, let alone finding a spot on the regular-season roster. First, though, Calais needs to complete the protocols of the COVID list.