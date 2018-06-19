Buccaneers' Reese Fleming: Heads to IR
Fleming (undisclosed) reverted to injured reserve Monday after being previously waived, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Fleming went unclaimed on the waiver wire, so NFL rules send Fleming to the Buccaneers until he either recovers from his injury or reaches a settlement. The 24-year-old out of the University of West Virginia didn't play an NFL snap during his rookie season in 2017.
