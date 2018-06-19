Buccaneers' Reese Fleming: Heads to IR

Fleming (undisclosed) reverted to injured reserve Monday after being previously waived, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Fleming went unclaimed on the waiver wire, so NFL rules send Fleming to the Buccaneers until he either recovers from his injury or reaches a settlement. The 24-year-old out of the University of West Virginia didn't play an NFL snap during his rookie season in 2017.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...