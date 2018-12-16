Buccaneers' Riley Bullough: Back to starting role
Bullough will start at middle linebacker in Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Ravens with Adarius Taylor (personal) inactive, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The Bucs are in dire straits in the middle with Taylor unavailable, considering Kwon Alexander (knee) and Kevin Minter (calf) are already on injured reserve. At least Bullough ha starting experience this season, with his most recent run with the first unit having come in a three-tackle effort across 32 snaps against the 49ers in Week 12.
