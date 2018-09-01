Bullough (foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The second-year linebacker had been enjoying a strong training camp before suffering a foot injury, and he spent the last week in a walking boot, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Bullough's quest for the active roster will resume next offseason, unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team and latches on elsewhere.

