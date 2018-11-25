Buccaneers' Riley Bullough: Logs second straight start
Bullough will log a second straight start in place of Lavonte Davis (knee) on Sunday against the 49ers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The second-year linebacker logged a pair of solo tackles against the Giants in David's stead in Week 11, and he'll get another crack at a starting assignment Sunday. Bullough will have a challenge on his hands in pass coverage, considering tight end George Kittle will likely be even more involved than usual with the 49ers down both Marquise Goodwin (personal) and Pierre Garcon (knee) in the receiving corps.
