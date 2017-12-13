Buccaneers' Riley Bullough: Promoted to active roster
Bullough was promoted from the Bucs' practice squad to their active roster Tuesday, Scott Smith of Fox 13 reports.
Bullough was cut by the team prior to the regular season kicking off. The rookie will now get an opportunity to make an impression with the club as a depth linebacker, as well as a special teams contributor.
