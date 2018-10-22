Buccaneers' Riley Bullough: Rejoins Buccaneers
Bullough (foot) signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Monday.
Bullough played three games with the Buccaneers last season, and was let go in September after suffering a foot injury. The 2017 undrafted free agent now rejoins the team following the placement of Kwon Alexander (knee) on IR, and will serve as a depth linebacker and special teams asset.
