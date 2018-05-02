Buccaneers' Riley Ferguson: Headed to Tampa

Ferguson signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie Saturday, Evan Barnes of The Tennessean reports.

Ferguson started the last two seasons under center for Memphis, and his senior season was one to be proud of. The 23-year-old signal caller completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,971 yards, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while also rushing for six scores. However, Ferguson's stature of 6-foot-2 and 196 pounds coupled with his combine performance of an unimpressive 4.98 40-yard dash likely helped him drop from being a projected fourth-round pick to undrafted. His main competition to back up Jameis Winston will be veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick -- an unexciting but reliable pass thrower.