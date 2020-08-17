Gronkowski has impressed in early camp practices with his athleticism and seemingly unchanged rapport with quarterback Tom Brady, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The perennial Pro Bowl tight end clearly seems to have gotten through his year off from the NFL with his extensive skill set unscathed, and he's been standing out since the Buccaneers hit the field last week. The legendary chemistry between Brady and Gronkowski is also in as impressive a form as ever, as the two have connected for several completions inside very small passing windows on multiple occasions, including on an impressive back-corner touchdown toss in Monday's first padded practice. Vitali separately reports Gronkowski is still in the process of adjusting to how coach Bruce Arians utilizes tight ends in his offense, with incumbent O.J. Howard lending an assist in the classroom to get the prized offseason acquisition up to speed.